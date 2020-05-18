App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Economic stimulus: What’s in it for markets and investors?

A Rs 20 lakh crore economic package did lift sentiment, but as the five-part plan was unveiled it fell woefully short on substance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The present crisis while often compared to the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09 is remarkably different in origin and magnitude. Before GFC, the fundamentals of the economy preceding the crisis were strong, so a quick intervention with the Centre’s fiscal deficit shooting up from 2.5 percent to 6 percent worked to minimise the damage.


In contrast, this time the Indian economy was already on a very slow lane when hit by the pandemic and while different estimates are doing the rounds, there is a substantial output loss which will have to be absorbed, having varied impact on different sectors.


A Rs 20 lakh crore economic package did lift sentiment, but as the five-part plan was unveiled it fell woefully short on substance. Where does that leave the market and investors? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:37 pm

