English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 27, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Zomato, SBI Life added, HDFC Life removed from Jefferies’ long-only portfolios

      Food delivery platform Zomato has been added to three, long-only portfolios and SBI Life Insurance has been had added to one by Jefferies. These changes have been made by removing HDFC Life and Standard Chartered, and by reducing investments in JD.com and Alibaba. Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meet; Bengal CM likely to skip meeting
      BCCI calls special general meeting; Asia Cup 2023 on agenda
      Delhi services ordinance issue: Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM on Saturday
      Tecno Camon 20 series smartphones to launch in India
      Congress’ new ministers for Karnataka cabinet to take oath
      TomorrowNew Parliament building to be inaugurated
      China's first domestically built aircraft to make its maiden commercial flight
      Noida Metro to begin operations early for civil service exam aspirants
      Telugu Desam Party to attend new Parliament building inauguration
      IPL 2023: Finals between CSK and qualifying team

    • Big Story

      Go First extends suspension of flight operations to May 28

      Crisis-hit Go First airline on May 26 extended the suspension of flight operations to May 28 even as it expressed hope that it would soon be able to resume bookings. The cash-starved airline, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until May 26. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: A worthy successor to the Gypsy

      It’s been a long time coming, but the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here. Yes, it’s the larger five-door variant and yes, it still is every bit as good as its three-door counterpart. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      Want low home loan interest rates? A good credit score helps

      All new retail floating-rate home loans sanctioned since October 1, 2019 are linked to an external benchmark for determining interest rates. In the case of most banks, the repo rate happens to be the benchmark. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp reportedly working on usernames

      Meta-owned Instant Messaging (IM) platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on allowing users to add unique handles to their accounts. WABetaInfo managed to uncover the new option in the latest beta for Android. The new option is displayed in the profile page of the app, and allows people to assign a username to their accounts. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      Man arrested for opening emergency door of flight in South Korea

      A man has been arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it was landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea sending passengers into panic. The incident occurred on Flight OZ8124, an Airbus A321-200 jet, which had taken off from Jeju Island earlier that day. Read more here. 

    tags #Go First #Home Loan #Jimny 5 #Maruti Suzuki #MC essentials #South Korea #WhatsApp #Zomato

    Must Listen

    MC Selects Podcast: Your on-the-go daily news wrap

    MC Selects Podcast: Your on-the-go daily news wrap