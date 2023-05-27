Last Updated : May 27, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST
Market Buzz
Zomato, SBI Life added, HDFC Life removed from Jefferies’ long-only portfolios
Food delivery platform Zomato has been added to three, long-only portfolios and SBI Life Insurance has been had added to one by Jefferies. These changes have been made by removing HDFC Life and Standard Chartered, and by reducing investments in JD.com and Alibaba. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meet; Bengal CM likely to skip meeting
BCCI calls special general meeting; Asia Cup 2023 on agenda
Delhi services ordinance issue: Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM on Saturday
Tecno Camon 20 series smartphones to launch in India
Congress’ new ministers for Karnataka cabinet to take oath
TomorrowNew Parliament building to be inaugurated
China's first domestically built aircraft to make its maiden commercial flight
Noida Metro to begin operations early for civil service exam aspirants
Telugu Desam Party to attend new Parliament building inauguration
IPL 2023: Finals between CSK and qualifying team
Big Story
Go First extends suspension of flight operations to May 28
Crisis-hit Go First airline on May 26 extended the suspension of flight operations to May 28 even as it expressed hope that it would soon be able to resume bookings. The cash-starved airline, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until May 26. Read more here.
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: A worthy successor to the Gypsy
It’s been a long time coming, but the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here. Yes, it’s the larger five-door variant and yes, it still is every bit as good as its three-door counterpart. Read more here.
Your Money
Want low home loan interest rates? A good credit score helps
All new retail floating-rate home loans sanctioned since October 1, 2019 are linked to an external benchmark for determining interest rates. In the case of most banks, the repo rate happens to be the benchmark. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp reportedly working on usernames
Meta-owned Instant Messaging (IM) platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on allowing users to add unique handles to their accounts. WABetaInfo managed to uncover the new option in the latest beta for Android. The new option is displayed in the profile page of the app, and allows people to assign a username to their accounts. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Man arrested for opening emergency door of flight in South Korea
A man has been arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it was landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea sending passengers into panic. The incident occurred on Flight OZ8124, an Airbus A321-200 jet, which had taken off from Jeju Island earlier that day. Read more here.
