WhatsApp reportedly working on usernames

(Representational Image)

Meta-owned Instant Messaging (IM) platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on allowing users to add unique handles to their accounts.

WABetaInfo managed to uncover the new option in the latest beta for Android. The new option is displayed in the profile page of the app, and allows people to assign a username to their accounts.

(Image: WABetaInfo)

The feature is currently in development and not available to users as of yet. This will allow people to search for contacts within the app using unique handles, similar to how usernames are used on other social media platforms.

Also Read | WhatsApp's Chat Lock feature will let users password protect their private conversations

Since this is in development, there is currently no information on how Meta plans to implement the feature within the app. While details are scant, WABetaInfo was able to confirm that conversations with accounts using usernames will still be end-to-end encrypted.

In other news, Meta recently introduced the ability to edit sent messages on WhatsApp within a 15-minute window.

Also Read | WhatsApp claims new AI efforts reduce international spam calls by at least 50%

A sent message can be edited by long-pressing it and selecting the 'Edit' option from the menu. Any messages that are edited will have a prominent tag displayed next to them.

The feature has been rolled-out globally and should be available to everyone in the upcoming weeks.