Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to reduce the time taken for the listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of IPOs to three days from six days at present. The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors.