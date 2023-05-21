English
    Last Updated : May 21, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

      Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to reduce the time taken for the listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of IPOs to three days from six days at present. The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      PM Modi to visit Papua New Guinea
      76th World Health Assembly in Geneva
      G20 Environment & Climate sustainability meet
      Rahul Gandhi in Chennai
      Tomorrow:G20 tourism working group meet
      Karnataka Assembly session begins
      NDTV to be taken out of ASM framework

    • Big Story

      India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time after Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months back and conveyed to him that India will do whatever is possible to find a solution to the conflict. More here

    • Your Money

      Six ways to save your job in the current storm of layoffs

      “Look for job stability by targeting companies with a track record of stability and growth,” said Hariom Seth, founder of Find.Inc., a job search platform. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp Job Scam: 5 Tips To Ensure You Don’t Get Scammed

      For quite a few days we have been hearing about these WhatsApp scams and how people are falling into the trap of these scammers! But what are the solutions? Cyber security expert Abheek Dutta discusses steps that can be taken to stay safe from these WhatsApp scams. More here

    • Auto

      Tesla 'seriously looking' at India as production base, says Union minister

      Days after top executives of Tesla met government officials, Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said the US-based electric vehicle maker is "seriously looking" at India as a base for innovation and production. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Heading to Paris for the French Open? Remember these dos and don’ts

      A beer will set you back by about 4 euros and dinner is at least 15 euros in Paris. Get a Paris Pass, and under no circumstances photograph a police car. Check this list of dos and don'ts if you're in Paris for the French Open this month or plan to head there for Paris Olympics next year.

    MC Selects Podcast: Your on-the-go daily news wrap

