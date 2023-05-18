Last Updated : May 18, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST
Markey Buzz
Online bond platforms see sharp jump in retail participation. Here’s what data shows
The number of retail investors and value of investments made through online bond platforms have increased by over 100 percent in the last three years, data compiled from various bond platforms showed. The bonds, which are offered on these platforms generally include bank bonds, PSU bonds, government guarantee bonds, state development loans (SDL), sovereign gold bonds, real estate bonds, and public issue of bonds, among others. Read more here.