    Last Updated : May 18, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Markey Buzz

      Online bond platforms see sharp jump in retail participation. Here’s what data shows

      The number of retail investors and value of investments made through online bond platforms have increased by over 100 percent in the last three years, data compiled from various bond platforms showed. The bonds, which are offered on these platforms generally include bank bonds, PSU bonds, government guarantee bonds, state development loans (SDL), sovereign gold bonds, real estate bonds, and public issue of bonds, among others. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh crore fertiliser subsidy for April-September kharif season

      The Union Cabinet on May 17 approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore package for fertiliser subsidy for the April-September kharif season. Of the Rs 1.08 lakh crore subsidy, Rs 70,000 crore is for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for Di-ammonium Phosphate, or DAP. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Tesla team meets PMO, MoRTH officials, show serious interest in India as EV market: Sources

      Tesla, which so far has a manufacturing presence in the US, China, and Germany, is considering to set up an additional manufacturing plant, with India being looked into as one of the possible locations, the sources told CNBC TV-18. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      Why a down payment corpus is just as important when taking a home loan

      Since there is a limit to the loan amount lenders can offer, home buyers will have to contribute 10-25% of the acquisition cost on their own. It is always better to invest early to build such a corpus. While doing so, there are certain dos and don’ts to be followed. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Best Bluetooth TWS earbuds under Rs 3,000

      Bluetooth TWS earbuds have become a bare essential and are continuing to see unprecedented growth. According to global Market Research firm ReportLinker, the global wireless earphones market jumped from $4.89 billion in 2022 to $5.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 percent. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      Prince Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in New York

      Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on May 17. The British media reported that the chase occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work. Read more here.

    #Bluetooth earbuds #cabinet decisions #fertiliser subsidy #MC essentials #Online bonds #prince harry #Tesla manufacturing

