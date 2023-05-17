English
    Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh crore fertiliser subsidy for April-September kharif season

    According to Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while the amount of fertiliser subsidy is lower compared to last year, farmers will not have to pay more as prices have come down.

    May 17, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
    The Union Cabinet met on May 17 and fixed the nutrient-based subsidy rates for Kharif Season, 2023.

    The Union Cabinet on May 17 approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore package for fertiliser subsidy for the April-September kharif season.

    Briefing the media at the conclusion of the Cabinet's meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of chemicals and fertilisers, said while the total subsidy amount was lower than last year, it was still higher than normal, confirming what CNBC-Awaaz had reported earlier, quoting sources.

    "The situation in 2022-23 was such that fertiliser subsidy had to be increased sharply (due to the Russia-Ukraine war)," Mandaviya said, adding that the government had ensured rising global fertiliser prices did not hurt India's farmers.

    The fertiliser minister went on to add that the reduced fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.08 lakh crore for the April-September kharif season will not lead to higher prices for farmers.

    "The Cabinet decision will have the two-fold benefit of ensuring availability of DAP and other P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices during Kharif season and will also ensure rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers," the government said in a statement.

