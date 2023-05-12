Last Updated : May 12, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST
Equity inflows crash 70% to Rs 6,480 crore in April, stay in positive zone for 26 straight months
Net inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds slumped 68.44 percent to Rs 6,480.29 crore in April over the previous month given volatile markets and investors taking some money off the table to take advantage of the rally, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. Despite the fall, equity fund inflows have remained in the positive zone for 26 straight months, starting with March 2021. Read more here.