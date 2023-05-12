English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 12, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market buzz

      Equity inflows crash 70% to Rs 6,480 crore in April, stay in positive zone for 26 straight months

      Net inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds slumped 68.44 percent to Rs 6,480.29 crore in April over the previous month given volatile markets and investors taking some money off the table to take advantage of the rally, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. Despite the fall, equity fund inflows have remained in the positive zone for 26 straight months, starting with March 2021. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Data releases: India CPI April, India Industrial Production March, UK GDP Q1, UK Trade Balance March
      Q4 results: Cipla, Tata Motors, Cholamandalam Finance Holdings
      SC to hear SEBI plea to extend time for probe into Hindenburg report
      Tata Motors’ dividend announcement likely
      NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation Capital's plea challenging Go First's insolvency
      Go First flight cancellations till today
      IL&FS Case: NCP leader Jayant Patil summoned
      Excise policy case: Businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall’s bail plea to be heard
      Tillu Tajpuria murder: Police custody of accused to end
      The Kerala Story ban | SC agrees to hear filmmaker’s plea against West Bengal ban
      Cyclone Mocha likely to Move Towards Bangladesh, Myanmar
      PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat
      PM Modi to attend 'grih pravesh' of PMAY houses in Gandhinagar
      Sixth Indian Ocean Conference set to begin in Dhaka
      IPL: MI Vs GT
      Tomorrow
      Karnataka Assembly poll results
      Adani Enterprises To Consider Fundraising
      Internet ban in Manipuri till tomorrow
      IPL: SRH Vs LSG, DC Vs Punjab Kings

    • Big Story

      NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation Capital's plea challenging Go First's insolvency on May 12

      The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) deferred the hearing till May 12 in aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital's challenge to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing Go First's voluntary plea to initiate insolvency proceedings. Read here.

    • Tech

      Google Introduces Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold | Goes Big On AI | Here Are The Key Takeaways Of I/O 2023

      Google unveiled new products, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Roobina Mongia will now take you through the key takeaways from this year's Google I/O event.

    • Startup Tales

      PM Modi has given Rs 1,200 crore to invest in Indian semiconductor startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

      The Prime Minister has allocated a budget of Rs 1,200 crore to invest in Indian semiconductor design start-ups, and 27 domestic start-ups have already made the cut to benefit from the scheme, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said a day ahead of the 3rd SemiconIndia Roadshow. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold

      Google finally revealed its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, at its annual I/O 2023 developer conference. The Fold will use the Tensor G2 SoC that was introduced with Pixel 7, and it will be paired with a Titan M2 co-processor. Details here.

    • Tail Piece

      Sundar Pichai tells you how to get full refund for a cancelled flight

      Citing an example of a hypothetical situation of a cancelled flight, Sundar Pichai demonstrated the new AI-powered feature “Help Me Write”. Read here.

    tags #Essential 7 #Google Pixel Fold #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #semiconductor startups #stock market buzz

    Must Listen

    MSCI rejig, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors & more | Market Minutes

    MSCI rejig, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors & more | Market Minutes