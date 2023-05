technology Google Introduces Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold | Goes Big On AI | Here Are The Key Takeaways Of I/O 2023 Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened the company's annual developer conference by acknowledging the growing popularity of AI and discussing the company's plans for the technology. He demonstrated the power of artificial intelligence integrated into Google Photos, the Search engine, and Gmail. In addition, the company unveiled new products, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Roobina Mongia will now take you through the key takeaways from this year's Google I/O event.