    Last Updated : May 10, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Go First's legal battle with P&W likely to be messy, drawn-out affair: Execs

      Go First, which suspended operations and filed for voluntary insolvency, may find it difficult to resume flights in India any time soon because the airline's legal battle with Pratt & Whitney over faulty engines is likely to be a messy, long drawn-out affair, senior aviation executives said. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Data releases: US CPI, Core CPI April, China CPI, PPI April
      Q4 results: Dr Reddys, Escorts, Novartis, Sanofi
      Karnataka Assembly polls
      Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
      Swar, Chhanbey, Jharsuguda Assembly bypolls
      Excise policy: Fifth ED chargesheet against Sisodia listed in court
      PM to address public meeting at Abu Road in Rajasthan
      PM to lay foundation stones for several projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores
      Cyclone Mocha likely to intensify into cyclonic storm
      Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan to face indictment in Toshakhana Case
      Google to host its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023
      Google Pixel Tablet launch
      Google to launch its first foldable phone
      Realme 11 Pro+ 5G India launch
      Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch
      IPL: CSK vs DC
      UEFA Champions League (S/f): Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 1st LegTomorrow
      Data releases: BoE Interest Rate decision, US PPI April
      Q4 earnings: Asian Paints
      Aditya Birla Capital to consider funds raise
      Nitish Kumar to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
      US to end Covid-19 vaccination requirements for intl travellers
      CUET PG 2023 registration last day
      G20: Kashmir Univ to hold Youth 20 consultation meeting
      UN rights council to hold key session on Sudan crisis
      Nokia C22 launch in India
      Google Pixel 7a launch
      IPL: KKR vs RR
      UEFA Champions League (S/f): AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st Leg

    • Market Buzz

      Jefferies sees L&T, Thermax, Polycab and KEI as good bets to play the capex cycle

      As the capex cycle gathers more pace, Jefferies believes investors will be forced to buy stocks even if they are expensive as as the choices to play the theme are limited. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Mankind Pharma IPO: After a giant leap by Mankind Pharma, should you too take a leap of faith?

      It was a strong debut for Mankind Pharma on May 9 as the counter zoomed 20 percent on the first tick itself before rallying a further 5 percent. Analysts believe you should not sell the stock as of now as the outlook is positive. Read here.

    • Karnataka Polling Today

      Stage set for high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections

      After a high-voltage campaign, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention – the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) – and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. Read here.

    • Your Money

      How to find your unclaimed bank deposits

      If you wish to find out whether you or any of your family members have an unclaimed amount with any bank, you need to check for this on the website of each bank individually. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      WhatsApp responds to international calls scam

      After multiple reports of users receiving scam calls on WhatsApp from fake international numbers, the messaging company has released a statement on the action it is taking against such scammers. Read here.

    Mankind Pharma listing, Pidilite, VIP Industries & more | Market Minutes

