Last Updated : May 10, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST
Go First's legal battle with P&W likely to be messy, drawn-out affair: Execs
Go First, which suspended operations and filed for voluntary insolvency, may find it difficult to resume flights in India any time soon because the airline's legal battle with Pratt & Whitney over faulty engines is likely to be a messy, long drawn-out affair, senior aviation executives said. Read here.
Jefferies sees L&T, Thermax, Polycab and KEI as good bets to play the capex cycle
As the capex cycle gathers more pace, Jefferies believes investors will be forced to buy stocks even if they are expensive as as the choices to play the theme are limited. Read here.
Mankind Pharma IPO: After a giant leap by Mankind Pharma, should you too take a leap of faith?
It was a strong debut for Mankind Pharma on May 9 as the counter zoomed 20 percent on the first tick itself before rallying a further 5 percent. Analysts believe you should not sell the stock as of now as the outlook is positive. Read here.
Stage set for high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections
After a high-voltage campaign, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention – the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) – and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. Read here.
How to find your unclaimed bank deposits
If you wish to find out whether you or any of your family members have an unclaimed amount with any bank, you need to check for this on the website of each bank individually. Read here.
WhatsApp responds to international calls scam
After multiple reports of users receiving scam calls on WhatsApp from fake international numbers, the messaging company has released a statement on the action it is taking against such scammers. Read here.
