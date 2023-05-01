Startup Tales

Byju’s took all efforts to comply with all applicable foreign exchange laws: CEO tells employees on ED raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 29 carried out searches at three locations in Bengaluru related to Byju Raveendran and his company, Think & Learn Private Limited under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran said that the company is funded by over 70 investors, who have done due diligence on their operations, which includes FEMA compliance. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he said. Read more here.