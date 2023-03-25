English
    Last Updated : March 25, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      STT on sale of options to be hiked by 25%, Finance Ministry clarifies

      After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the Finance Ministry finally clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Last day of AIIMS INICET 2023 registration
      FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU Banks
      PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka
      Delhi HC tells Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in alleged land for job caseTomorrow
      Croatia to Abolish Internal Air Border Checks
      India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform second commercial mission
      BRS public meeting

    • Big Story

      Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year

    • Auto

      Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 10.90 lakh: All you need to know

      Complete with full-width light bars at both ends, the new Hyundai Verna is the most EV-looking ICE car so far. Bookings have opened and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of April. Read more here

    • Your Money

      Not just debt funds – gold and international funds to also lose from Finance Bill amendment

      The government’s surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said. Read more here

    • Tech Tattle

      OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT

      OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021. Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      'Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai': History TV18 Documentary Brings Focus on India's Untold Story of War on Covid

      Narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the 60-minute documentary that aired at 8pm on March 24 traces India’s journey from deciding to develop a vaccine on its own to becoming the world’s saviour by providing the jabs to several countries. Read more here

