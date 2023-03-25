Last Updated : March 25, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
STT on sale of options to be hiked by 25%, Finance Ministry clarifies
After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the Finance Ministry finally clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Last day of AIIMS INICET 2023 registration
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU Banks
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka
Delhi HC tells Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in alleged land for job caseTomorrow
Croatia to Abolish Internal Air Border Checks
India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform second commercial mission
BRS public meeting
Big Story
Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year
Auto
Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 10.90 lakh: All you need to know
Complete with full-width light bars at both ends, the new Hyundai Verna is the most EV-looking ICE car so far. Bookings have opened and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of April. Read more here.
Your Money
Not just debt funds – gold and international funds to also lose from Finance Bill amendment
The government’s surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT
OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021. Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases. Read more here.
Tailpiece
'Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai': History TV18 Documentary Brings Focus on India's Untold Story of War on Covid
Narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the 60-minute documentary that aired at 8pm on March 24 traces India’s journey from deciding to develop a vaccine on its own to becoming the world’s saviour by providing the jabs to several countries. Read more here.