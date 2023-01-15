Last Updated : January 15, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST
Market Buzz
27 smallcaps gain 10-34% as market bounces back; midcap index flat
Market closed with a gain of 0.5 percent amid volatility for the week ended January 13, and pared some of the previous week's losses. Continued selling by FIIs and buying from DIIs, better than expected CPI data from US and India and positive start to the earnings from IT majors boosted the investor sentiment. Among the Small-cap, BCL Industries, Sterling Tools, KBC Global, Goldiam International, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Kolte-Patil Developers, Cressanda Solution and Edelweiss Financial Services added 16-34 percent. Read here.