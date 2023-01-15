English
    Last Updated : January 15, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      27 smallcaps gain 10-34% as market bounces back; midcap index flat

      Market closed with a gain of 0.5 percent amid volatility for the week ended January 13, and pared some of the previous week's losses. Continued selling by FIIs and buying from DIIs, better than expected CPI data from US and India and positive start to the earnings from IT majors boosted the investor sentiment. Among the Small-cap, BCL Industries, Sterling Tools, KBC Global, Goldiam International, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Kolte-Patil Developers, Cressanda Solution and Edelweiss Financial Services added 16-34 percent. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Mumbai Marathon
      Bengaluru airport's terminal 2 to begin operations
      Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express to be inaugurated
      Tomorrow
      Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train to run from tomorrow
      SC to hear Google plea against CCI penalty
      Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking
      Karnataka Congress to release a separate manifesto for women

      Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch

    • Big Story

      HDFC Bank Q3 Results | A look at 4 key highlights from the earnings

      HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on January 14 reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances. Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card. Read here.

    • Budget 2023 Expectations

      What tax experts really want from the finance minister

      It’s been long since any significant changes have been made in the income tax rates (old regime) applicable to individual taxpayers, or to the deduction limits under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This, and more, are what taxpayers and experts expect from Budget 2023. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny already commands a 3-month waitlist

      Within a couple of days of unveiling the Jimny at the Auto Expo, has bagged bookings of 3,000 units of the lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV). Anticipating robust orders for Jimny in the coming days, a senior company official claimed that the waiting period for this model has already gone up to three months. Read more details here.

    • Technology

      Top news from the world of technology this week

      Galaxy S23 series launch date announced, PC shipments fall, Spotify down, and more. Click here to read.

    • Tail Piece

      SS Rajamouli’s fan moment with Steven Spielberg. What he said about ‘Naatu Naatu’

      India's superstar director SS Rajamouli had a fan moment of his own when he met American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, days after RRR's historic Golden Globes victory. Naatu Naatu, a song from his epic saga, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award on January 11, marking India's first-ever Golden Globe Award. Details here.

