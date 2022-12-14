Budget 2023 Expectations

What is in store for banking sector? Will govt bite the bullet on crypto regulations?

Union Budget 2023 is expected to give a blueprint for the future growth of Indian banks. There are two key areas where the banking industry typically expects announcements from the Union Finance Minister (FM) in every Union Budget. The first is capital infusion in public sector banks (PSBs) and the other is steps on bank privatisation. Also, it is critical to regulate or ban cryptocurrencies at the earliest to avoid confusion among ill-informed investors. Read here.