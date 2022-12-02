Last Updated : December 02, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Market Buzz
Sensex, Nifty at new highs: How different is this uptrend?
Sensex and Nifty have hit record highs. Something similar happened in October 2021, after which the markets began to move sideways and after six months corrected sharply. Will this high be different? Will it peak again or break into a new bull rally? Read more here.
Watch out
FIFA WC matches: Serbia vs Switzerland; Cameroon vs Brazil
Big Story
Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports
The Central government on December 1 said that it has further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification. click here for details.
Your Money
The most favourite small-cap stocks held by multi-cap MFs
After Sebi’s diktat, multi-cap funds' number of equity stocks in their portfolio went up especially in their smallcap holdings. Due to larger asset base and tight liquidity conditions in the smallcap universe, many multi-cap funds have not invested more than 1 percent in each such stock. On an average, multi-cap fund hold 26 small-cap stocks. Data as of October 2022. Click here to read.
Technology
Neuralink's Brain Chip | Elon Musk hopes human trials will begin in 6 months
Elon Musk's massive bet on Brain-Machine fusion appears to be on the right track. At an update event held recently, Neuralink showed a demo of a monkey with a chip implant that was able to control a cursor using his brain. Musk said that the company's eventual goal is to make a generalised I/O interface for the brain, that could theoretically help the disabled to have a second chance at life. Key takeaways of "Show And Tell" Event here.
Tech Tattle
Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India
Infinix has officially launched two new Hot series smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play are the latest devices in the company’s line-up, while the former is Infinix’s first 5G Hot series smartphone in India. Check price, specs, availability. Details here.
Tail Piece
This Madurai schoolteacher holds the record for world’s longest ear hair
A retired school headmaster in Madurai, Tamil Nadu holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest ear hair. As far as world records go, this one would fall in a fairly obscure category – and perhaps that is why it has remained unbeaten for 15 years. Click here to read details.