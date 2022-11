In 2020, the market watchdog SEBI introduced the new ‘multi-cap’ category to distinguish them from the earlier avatar of flexicap category. Multi-cap funds are now mandated to invest at least 25 percent of their assets each in large, mid and small-cap stocks. Currently, 17 schemes are part of the multi-cap category, of which 10 were converted from the earlier avatar that had no rigid market capitalisation based investment mandate while the remaining are the newly launched schemes. Collectively, multi-cap funds manage assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 65,286 crore. After Sebi’s diktat, their number of equity stocks in their portfolio went up especially in their smallcap holdings. Due to larger asset base and tight liquidity conditions in the smallcap universe, many multi-cap funds have not invested more than 1 percent in each such stock. On an average, multi-cap fund hold 26 small-cap stocks. Data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMF

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 6

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap, Invesco India Multicap and Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

Blue Star

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, Axis Multicap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

Carborundum Universal

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and Kotak Multicap Fund

City Union Bank

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Kotak Multicap, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and Axis Multicap Fund

JK Lakshmi Cement

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: IDFC Multi Cap, Axis Multicap and Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund

Kalpataru Power Transmission

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Kotak Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and SBI Multicap Fund

PNC Infratech

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, Sundaram Multi Cap and Kotak Multicap Fund

Timken India

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, HDFC Multi Cap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

PVR

No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 4

A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and ICICI Pru Multicap Fund