'No choice', says Elon Musk as he justifies massive layoffs at Twitter
Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted. Read here.
Your Money
Here are two good investments for those over 60 and seeking regular income
The Small Savings Schemes of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and PM Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) are available for senior citizens. And if both you and your spouse are over the age of 60, then the two of you can park your funds in these two schemes to enjoy regular, stable income at attractive rates of interest. However, the two come with upper limits. Read here.
IPO Watch
Kaynes Technology India IPO to open on November 10; price band at Rs 559-587 per share
Design-led electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India has decided to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 10. This would be the 29th public issue getting launched in the current calendar year. The price band has been fixed at Rs 559-587 per share. The issue will close on November 14, while the anchor book will be opened for a day on November 9, a day before the issue opens. More details here.
Tech Tattle
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ key specifications leaked online ahead of its launch
Oppo is set to announce three new smartphones in the Reno 9 series - Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ and all the three phones are expected to debut in China soon. The Oppo Reno 9 series could arrive in India as early as January. While details surrounding the launch and the specifications of the Reno 9 series are still unavailable, a new leak reveals the specifications of the top-end Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G. Click here to know.
Tail Piece
UPI at ‘India’s last teashop’ gets Anand Mahindra’s shout-out
A picture that illustrates the wide reach of UPI was re-tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra, who hailed it as a testament to the “breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem.” The picture shows “India’s last teashop” equipped with UPI. Details here.