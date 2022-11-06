Your Money

Here are two good investments for those over 60 and seeking regular income

The Small Savings Schemes of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and PM Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) are available for senior citizens. And if both you and your spouse are over the age of 60, then the two of you can park your funds in these two schemes to enjoy regular, stable income at attractive rates of interest. However, the two come with upper limits. Read here.