As market gains in Diwali week, more than 30 smallcaps rise up to 31%
In the holiday-shortened Diwali week, Indian benchmark indices ended with a gain of one percent. After a positive start for the new Samvat 2079 on the Muhurat trading day (October 24), the market remained volatile amid monthly F&O expiry, better US GDP data, Bank of Japan keeping policy balance rate at -0.1%, rate hike by European Central Bank, decent earnings, and FII support. However, the BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent with many stocks including D-Link India, Infibeam Avenues, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bharat Bijlee, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Capital Services added 15-31 percent. Read more here.
IT Rules amendment: Govt threatens punitive provisions if intermediaries don't comply with GAC decisions
The government is open to modifying the IT Rules yet again to include punitive provisions if social media intermediaries do not comply with the decisions of its grievance appellate committees. "Our approach towards jurisprudence and laws is evolving. We would like to work as partners. If it needs further modification, we will not hesitate to do that," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. Read here for more.
These banks offer festive FD rates
During the festive season, big and small banks are trying to attract investors by offering higher interest rates — as high as 7.7 percent — but for a limited period only. More details here.
Review: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic
Watch the video to discover the 'Made in India' EV luxury car's premium tech features.
Nokia G60 5G India launch confirmed
Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Nokia took to Twitter to confirm that pre-bookings for the G60 5G in India will begin soon. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Nokia G60 in India. However, the Nokia G60 5G featured a starting price of €320 (Rs 25,500) during its global launch. Here's a quick look at the upcoming smartphone's specifications.
A Google Maps blunder in Chennai - CEO Sundar Pichai’s hometown - has internet in splits
What happens when Google Maps messes up the name of a street? Something like this has been happening in a major Indian city – the hometown of the CEO of Google, no less -- and it has come to wider attention after a local posted about it on Twitter. More details here.