Market Buzz

As market gains in Diwali week, more than 30 smallcaps rise up to 31%

In the holiday-shortened Diwali week, Indian benchmark indices ended with a gain of one percent. After a positive start for the new Samvat 2079 on the Muhurat trading day (October 24), the market remained volatile amid monthly F&O expiry, better US GDP data, Bank of Japan keeping policy balance rate at -0.1%, rate hike by European Central Bank, decent earnings, and FII support. However, the BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent with many stocks including D-Link India, Infibeam Avenues, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bharat Bijlee, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Capital Services added 15-31 percent. Read more here.