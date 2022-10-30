English
    Last Updated : October 30, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      As market gains in Diwali week, more than 30 smallcaps rise up to 31%

      In the holiday-shortened Diwali week, Indian benchmark indices ended with a gain of one percent. After a positive start for the new Samvat 2079 on the Muhurat trading day (October 24), the market remained volatile amid monthly F&O expiry, better US GDP data, Bank of Japan keeping policy balance rate at -0.1%, rate hike by European Central Bank, decent earnings, and FII support. However, the BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent with many stocks including D-Link India, Infibeam Avenues, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bharat Bijlee, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Capital Services added 15-31 percent. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Chhath Puja
      PM Modi to lay foundation stone for manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara
      PM to inaugurate Arunachal’s first airport
      DU: 2nd round of admission to undergraduate programmes
      Brazil presidential elections - Final round of polling
      T20 World Cup: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at 8:30 AM; Pakistan vs Netherlands at 12:30 PM; India vs South Africa at 4:30 PM
      Tomorrow
      SC to hear plea seeking appointment of chairperson, others in law panel
      UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida data centre
      Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to commence in Odisha

      T20 World Cup: Australia vs Ireland at 1:30 PM

    • Big Story

      IT Rules amendment: Govt threatens punitive provisions if intermediaries don't comply with GAC decisions

      The government is open to modifying the IT Rules yet again to include punitive provisions if social media intermediaries do not comply with the decisions of its grievance appellate committees. "Our approach towards jurisprudence and laws is evolving. We would like to work as partners. If it needs further modification, we will not hesitate to do that," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. Read here for more.

    • Your Money

      These banks offer festive FD rates

      During the festive season, big and small banks are trying to attract investors by offering higher interest rates — as high as 7.7 percent — but for a limited period only. More details here.

    • Automobile

      Review: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic

      Watch the video to discover the 'Made in India' EV luxury car's premium tech features.

    • Tech Tattle

      Nokia G60 5G India launch confirmed

      Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Nokia took to Twitter to confirm that pre-bookings for the G60 5G in India will begin soon. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Nokia G60 in India. However, the Nokia G60 5G featured a starting price of €320 (Rs 25,500) during its global launch. Here's a quick look at the upcoming smartphone's specifications.

    • Tailpiece

      A Google Maps blunder in Chennai - CEO Sundar Pichai’s hometown - has internet in splits

      What happens when Google Maps messes up the name of a street? Something like this has been happening in a major Indian city – the hometown of the CEO of Google, no less -- and it has come to wider attention after a local posted about it on Twitter. More details here.

    Policy Talks | Urban policy has shifted from top down to contextual

