﻿Nokia G60 5G India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The Nokia G60 5G has been listed on the company’s official Indian website and is set to gets its debut in the country soon. The Nokia G60 got its global debut last month and is now arriving in India.

Nokia took to Twitter to confirm that pre-bookings for the G60 5G in India will begin soon. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Nokia G60 in India. However, the Nokia G60 5G featured a starting price of €320 ( Roughly Rs 25,500) during its global launch.

Nokia G60 5G Specifications

The Nokia G60 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same chip as the Nokia X30 5G. The chipset is paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the G60 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide unit, and a depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP shooter for selfies.

The handset runs Android 12 with three years of OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades and a two-year warranty. The Nokia G60 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 20W charging support. The Nokia G60 5G is offered in Ice Gray and Pure Black colours.