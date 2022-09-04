Last Updated : September 04, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
Market Buzz
Rate hike expectations slay commodities
Commodities are set to end the week with steep losses. Gold slipped below the key $1,700 per troy ounce level and is set for its third week of losses, amid a stronger USD and higher bond yields. Crude oil slipped more than $10 from the highs set earlier this week as market players shifted focus from supply risks to demand concerns. Industrial metals also noted sharp losses led by zinc, with an improvement in the energy situation and renewed spread of Covid in China. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
HOP electric bike India launch
Big Story
August trade deficit jumps on year to $28.68 billion, narrows from July
India’s merchandise trade deficit in August more than doubled to $28.68 billion from the same period year ago, driven by a sharp jump in imports while exports shrunk. However, the gap narrowed from the record-high $30 billion recorded in July, government data showed on September 3. Read here to know more.
Your Money
Choosing the right motor insurance policy add-on
While one cannot, and should not, compromise on their vehicle insurance policy and should go for the most comprehensive coverage, the possibility of saving some money while doing so is also a lucrative proposition. With the latest add-ons, specifically three of them, you can now tailor your vehicle insurance policy as per your driving profile. Details here.
Automobile
Skoda unveils Vision 7S concept, drives in the future
Czech carmaker Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has unveiled the concept of its soon-to-arrive seven-seater electric vehicle (EV) the Vision S. A part of Skoda’s EV offensive, the vehicle debuts an all-new design language and logo, heralding a new era for the brand as it doubles down on its electric car goals. Know the features of Vision S.
Tech Tattle
Realme C33 with 50 MP AI Camera, 5,000 mAh battery launching in India on Sep 6
The Realme C33 is set to launch in India this week. The launch will take place at the same time as the Redmi 11 Prime launch in India. The Realme C33 is likely to compete with the Redmi 11 Prime. Camera feature, design, specifications and everything we know so far here.
Tail Piece
Bill Gates is a loyal Wordle player, has these tips and tricks to share
Wordle took the whole world by storm soon after it launched in 2021, winning famous fans like US Vice President Kamala Harris and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. Now, one of them is sharing their strategy with the world. More here.
