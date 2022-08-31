Skoda unveils Vision 7S concept, drives in the future

Skoda Vision 7S.

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, buoyed by the success of the Enyaq EV, has unveiled the concept of its soon-to-arrive seven-seater electric vehicle (EV) the Vision S.

A part of Skoda’s EV offensive, the vehicle debuts an all-new design language and logo, heralding a new era for the brand as it doubles down on its electric car goals, including the launch of three EVs by 2026.

Designed by Oliver Stefani, head of design, and his team, the Vision 7S concept isn’t entirely unlike other EV designs in that it features an opaque plastic grille, behind which lie a variety of driving-assist sensors that will be featured in most EVs in time to come. Then there are vertical LED running lamps along with the main headlamp units that run alongside the top-edge of the front fascia.

The overall streamlined design is very Land Rover, with plenty of minimalistic, crease-free panels, bulging wheel arches and a broad C-pillar to give it some muscle.

The Vision 7S is the forerunner of the brand’s new design language and that all products, the board member of sales and marketing said at a global launch event.

On the inside, you get a large 14.6-inch touch screen that is arguably one of the only features from this interior concept design that’ll make it to production.

The rest seems a bit too futuristic to be feasible, including the F1-style rectangular steering with round edges.

What can and should make it to production is the seat-cover fabric made of recycled ployester, along with other recycled bits that form this wholesome and ergonomic looking cockpit.

Other than an internal combustion engine and its accompaniments, the car also ditches Skoda’s century-old logo, opting to spell out the word instead in a new typeface.

The concept is based on Volkswagen’s modular MEB platform and will feature a fairly sizable 89kWh battery with a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP)-tested range of 600km.

That’s pretty much all Skoda has to say about the new car, with the primary focus on the rebranding exercise as part of the company’s electrification process called Skoda Strategy 2030, wherein it expects 70 percent of its European vehicle sales to come from EVs.

To achieve this goal, the brand will be pumping in 5.6 billion euros in e-mobility, with an emphasis on sustainable growth through heavy recycling. This means that 60 percent of the aluminium, 40 percent of the steel and 13 kilograms of plastic will be sourced through recycling.