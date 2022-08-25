Last Updated : August 25, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST
Technical View | Uptrend possible if Nifty closes above 17,710 on expiry day
The Nifty on August 24 managed to close in the green amid consolidation and volatility ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts. The index ended up 27.50 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 17,605 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, continuing recovery from the recent low for the second consecutive session. A market expert says if the index manages to sustain above 17,499 levels (the day’s low) in the next session then bulls can eventually make an attempt to bridge the bearish gap present in the zone of 17,690 and 17,710 levels. Read more here.
Ferrari 296 GTB to launch
Govt considering selling at least 51% stake of IDBI Bank: Report
Officials in the government and state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India, which together own about 94% of IDBI Bank’s shares, are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell. Both parties are expected to retain a stake in the lender after the sale. Read here to know more.
5 common mistakes to avoid while buying term insurance
Term insurance is one of the best ways to secure your family’s financial future. It is a long-term commitment that offers an income replacement to your family in your absence and funds their dreams and life goals. Let’s look at some common mistakes people make while buying term insurance, and how to avoid them.
How Ethereum Merge will mark a significant milestone in the crypto world
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW). Read more on this here.
Samsung Galaxy A04 budget smartphone arriving in India
South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery. Specifications, camera features and everything else you need to know here.
Jupiter as never seen before
The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before -- auroras and tiny moons. Take a look at these new pics of the solar system's biggest planet here.
