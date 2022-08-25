Market Buzz

Technical View | Uptrend possible if Nifty closes above 17,710 on expiry day

The Nifty on August 24 managed to close in the green amid consolidation and volatility ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts. The index ended up 27.50 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 17,605 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, continuing recovery from the recent low for the second consecutive session. A market expert says if the index manages to sustain above 17,499 levels (the day’s low) in the next session then bulls can eventually make an attempt to bridge the bearish gap present in the zone of 17,690 and 17,710 levels. Read more here.