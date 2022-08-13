English
    Last Updated : August 13, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Domestic investors rejoice as small-cap stocks stage sharp recovery

      The sharp decline in domestic stock market in the first half of 2022 did little to blunt the aggressiveness of Indian investors and their optimism for the domestic economy. Small-cap stocks, a risky space due to low liquidity levels and susceptibility to price manipulation, remained a preferred destination for bottom-fishing by retail investors and mutual funds alike during the first half of the year despite the crash. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Centre urges flag display at homes from tomorrow
      International Lefthanders Day
      Tomorrow
      BJP to observe the day as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
      UN Human Rights Chief to visit Bangladesh

      NEET UG answer key expected

      Close

    • Big Story

      Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

      British author Salman Rushdie, whose radical work had triggered Iran to issue death threats back in the 1980s, was stabbed on August 12, just as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York, United States. Read here.

    • Your Money

      How much money do you need to be truly financially free?

      Financial freedom is a term that is used loosely by most people. But in its truest sense, it has a very simple meaning at its core – it is about reaching a stage where you have enough money to take care of your expenses for the rest of your life without needing to work again. How much money is enough? What are the unrealisticrisky assumptions? Read here.

    • Startup Ecosystem

      Braving funding winter, start-ups cut online marketing spends by 30-60 percent

      Fintech, edtech and cryptocurrency sectors were the most funded in 2021. But, with the ongoing funding crisis and other macro headwinds, each of these sectors have had their unique set of challenges in the past few months. Several other founders and investors in the start-up ecosystem, have cut down marketing spends, especially digital marketing without seeing much impact on revenue. Over the past few months, marketing spends of start-ups have reduced by around 30-60 percent. So, what is the present focus of startups? Read on.

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

      Just a day after the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi unveiled a flagship foldable smartphone of its own. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Here's a quick look at design, specs, camera features, price, and everything else to know.

    • Tail Piece

      Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli winning bronze while being nine months pregnant

      The Indian women's chess team has scripted history, becoming the first-ever to win a medal at an Olympiad. For Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, who played while being nine months pregnant, the victory at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai was especially emotional. Read more here.

