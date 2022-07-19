English
    Last Updated : July 19, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Long-short funds safe investment option in uncertain times: Experts

      Given the macro-driven situation and a fragile environment that we are walking into, the need for a risk-adjusted strategy could have never been greater. Long-short funds provide the right investment option in the current scenario, feel experts. Read more on this here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Vice Presidential Polls: Margaret Alva to file her nomination
      First hearing in Twitter lawsuits against Elon Musk
      Ather Energy to unveil new generation 450X electric scooter
      iQOO 10 Pro launch
      Tomorrow
      SC to hear pleas of the two Shiv Sena camps
      PM Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes
      SC to UP police on Zubair: No 'precipitative steps' against scribe
      Sri Lankan President election

      Redmi K50i India launch

    • Big Story

      5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio submits highest EMD at Rs 14,000 crore

      Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      In volatile markets, dividend yield funds may be better than stocks

      When markets turn volatile, dividend yield stocks—those that pay shareholders a share of the profit earned—or mutual fund schemes that invest in such stocks turn popular. How to go about investing in dividend yield stocks, and what it means and why investors are so keen to invest in them. Read here.

    • Crypto caution

      How to prevent the rug being pulled from under you

      With many new blockchain projects and allied crypto tokens launched regularly, crypto investors can avoid getting conned by heeding a few warning signs. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      M2 powered MacBook Pros could arrive this autumn

      Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn. The design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. For more on this, read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Warren Buffett’s gifts to Bill Gates’ foundation are worth…

      The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has several high-profile donors but veteran investor Warren Buffett has been particularly generous. The latest donation worth $3.1 billion came in June. Read more here.

    tags #Anil Agarwal #Cryptos #Essential 7 #MacBook Pros #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #stock markets #Warren Buffett

