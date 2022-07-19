Last Updated : July 19, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
Market Buzz
Long-short funds safe investment option in uncertain times: Experts
Given the macro-driven situation and a fragile environment that we are walking into, the need for a risk-adjusted strategy could have never been greater. Long-short funds provide the right investment option in the current scenario, feel experts. Read more on this here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Redmi K50i India launch
Big Story
5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio submits highest EMD at Rs 14,000 crore
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore. Read here to know more
Your Money
In volatile markets, dividend yield funds may be better than stocks
When markets turn volatile, dividend yield stocks—those that pay shareholders a share of the profit earned—or mutual fund schemes that invest in such stocks turn popular. How to go about investing in dividend yield stocks, and what it means and why investors are so keen to invest in them. Read here.
Crypto caution
How to prevent the rug being pulled from under you
With many new blockchain projects and allied crypto tokens launched regularly, crypto investors can avoid getting conned by heeding a few warning signs. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
M2 powered MacBook Pros could arrive this autumn
Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn. The design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. For more on this, read here.
Tail Piece
Warren Buffett’s gifts to Bill Gates’ foundation are worth…
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has several high-profile donors but veteran investor Warren Buffett has been particularly generous. The latest donation worth $3.1 billion came in June. Read more here.
