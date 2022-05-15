English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 15, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Crazy markets are shredding Wall Street stock and bond forecasts

      Another stormy week has left investors groping when it comes to the direction of stocks and bonds. Expecting to be led out of the darkness by Wall Street’s best and brightest may be asking too much, given their performance so far this year. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme
      Total lunar eclipse
      Monsoon onset over Andaman
      Myanmar to resume issuing tourist visas
      NEET 2022 registrations close
      Tomorrow:
      LIC IPO Listing
      Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
      Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships

      Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv

      Close

    • Big Story

      Private wheat exports banned to redirect shipments to nations which need it more: Officials

      India has banned private wheat exports to redirect Indian wheat shipments to nations which need it more, officials have argued. This comes in the backdrop of wheat production estimated for 2022-23 now falling to 105 million tonnes, from the earlier 113.5 million tonnes estimated, according to latest government estimates released on Saturday. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Shanghai prepares for the decisive COVID battle; Beijing outbreak stubborn

      Shanghai was tightening its COVID-19 lockdown for what it hoped would be the final week of its battle with the virus before it could gradually begin to ease restrictions, while Beijing kept fighting its much smaller but persistent outbreak. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple could introduce the USB-C port on iPhones in 2023: Report

      Apple is reportedly testing the USB Type-C port on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to swap out the Lightning port for USB-C on its iPhones, as per reports. However, the change may not take place until 2023. More here

    • Auto

      Mercedes-Benz tackles tough market with wide portfolio, transparent pricing

      Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest maker of luxury cars by volume, recently launched its entry-level premium sedan the C-class at a price that’s higher than ever before, but the Stuttgart-based auto major doesn’t see that as a barrier to pushing sales and driving volumes. Instead, its executives say that its product portfolio, which it claims is the widest in the category, combined with its transparent pricing mechanism, is future-proofing its business model, and prepping it for even higher sales. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How Elon Musk plans to find true number of bots on Twitter

      After hitting pause on his $44 billion Twitter deal, Elon Musk has said he will conduct his own research to determine the number of spam accounts on the microblogging platform. More here

