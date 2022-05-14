English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple could introduce the USB-C port on iPhones in 2023: Report

    While the move to switch to a USB Type-C port is a big step for Apple, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple already made the switch with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    iPhone SE 2022 (Representative Image)

    iPhone SE 2022 (Representative Image)

    Apple is reportedly testing the USB Type-C port on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to swap out the Lightning port for USB-C on its iPhones, as per reports. However, the change may not take place until 2023.

    According to a new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the iPhones won’t adopt the USB-C port until 2023 “at the earliest.” The report comes after reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo uploaded a tweet indicating that Apple would be swapping out the Lightning port for USB-C in the second half of 2023, which suggests that the USB-C port could make it on the iPhone 15 series.

    While the move to switch to a USB Type-C port is a big step for Apple, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple already made the switch with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. Additionally, EU regulators recently announced a proposal that would require a myriad of devices including smartphones to use USB-C ports.

    Gurman cites the legislation as one of the “key reasons” why Apple was considering making the switch. Charging over a USB-C port also enable faster charging and transfer speeds, which could be another benefit of swapping the Lightning port out. There are also reports about Apple working on a portless iPhone that could also be available soon.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone #iPhones
    first published: May 14, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.