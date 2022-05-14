English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    How Elon Musk plans to find true number of bots on Twitter

    Elon Musk has said he will conduct his own research to determine the number of spam accounts on the microblogging platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    Elon Musk has temporarily put on hold his deal to buy Twitter (Illustration: News18)

    Elon Musk has temporarily put on hold his deal to buy Twitter (Illustration: News18)


    After hitting pause on his $44 billion Twitter deal, Elon Musk has said he will conduct his own research to determine the number of spam accounts on the microblogging platform.

    Musk announced Friday that the Twitter deal was temporarily on hold until there is more information on fake users and bots on the platform. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” the billionaire chief of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted.

    Although Musk followed it up by saying he was still “fully committed” to acquisition, market watchers surmised that he was using fake accounts as an excuse to back out of the deal. The Tesla CEO has now said his team will conduct random sampling of a 100 Twitter users to estimate the number of fake accounts on the site.

    “To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter," Musk said, tagging the official handle of Twitter. "I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover,” he added.


    When asked to elaborate further, Musk obliged. He said that if multiple people found a similar percentage of fake accounts while conducting random sampling, that would be telling.

    Elon Musk said he picked 100 as his sample size because that is what Twitter used to calculate its estimate of less than 5 percent of users being bots. Twitter estimated in a filing Monday that spam accounts made up less than 5 per cent of its monetizable daily active users.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: May 14, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.