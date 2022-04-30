English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 30, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Europe stocks rise but Wall Street falls as tech falters

      European and Asian stock markets rose Friday but Wall Street tumbled following disappointing results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Intel. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Partial solar eclipse
      WBJEE 2022 exam date
      Tomorrow:
      Maharashtra Day

      Haryana to inaugurate 111 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme

      Close

    • Big Story

      Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February

      India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India

      The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme Pad Mini affordable Android tablet launched alongside Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones

      Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event. More here

    • Auto

      Chip shortage: Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April

      Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it had zero dispatches to dealers in April, hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that led to stoppage of production. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge above lush jungle opens in Vietnam

      Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle. More here

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.