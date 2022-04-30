Last Updated : April 30, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Europe stocks rise but Wall Street falls as tech falters
European and Asian stock markets rose Friday but Wall Street tumbled following disappointing results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Intel. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Haryana to inaugurate 111 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme
Big Story
Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February
India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. More here
Coronavirus Check
NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. More here
Tech Tattle
Realme Pad Mini affordable Android tablet launched alongside Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones
Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event. More here
Auto
Chip shortage: Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it had zero dispatches to dealers in April, hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that led to stoppage of production. More here
Tailpiece
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge above lush jungle opens in Vietnam
Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle. More here
