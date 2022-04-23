Last Updated : April 23, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street opens lower as world stocks shudder, yields soar on rate hike outlook
Wall Street opened sharply lower as world stocks hit five-week lows, while bond yields soared to multi-year highs on Friday as investors brace for rate hikes in the United States, Britain and the euro zone. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
PM Modi's address J&K panchayats
Big Story
UBS cuts India FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%, flags risk of RBI failing
UBS has downgraded its GDP growth forecast for India for the current financial year from 7.7 to 7 percent, adding that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) risks failing to meet its inflation mandate. More here
Coronavirus Check
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla warns against return to business-as-usual approach
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday warned against the return to the business-as-usual approach, saying we "can’t afford to put a price tag on the life of a citizen” as the pandemic is not behind us yet. More here
Tech Tattle
Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display goes official in India
The vanilla version of the Realme GT 2 has officially been unveiled in India. The company has revealed the smartphone under the radar and it is set to go on sale during the company’s fourth anniversary. The launch of the Realme GT 2 comes ahead of the Narzo 50A Prime, which is set to arrive on April 25, and the Realme GT Neo 3 which debuts on April 29. More here
Auto
Mahindra Electric to deliver over 500 e-autorickshaws under RAAHI project
Mahindra Electric Mobility on Friday said it will deliver over 500 Treo electric autorickshaws in the next few months for sustainable last-mile mobility in 12 cities. More here
Tailpiece
This YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose to record video, says FAA
In a world where ‘likes’ and ‘views’ are social currency, a YouTuber has been accused of deliberately crashing his airplane for the purpose of making a video. More here
