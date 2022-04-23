English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 23, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street opens lower as world stocks shudder, yields soar on rate hike outlook

      Wall Street opened sharply lower as world stocks hit five-week lows, while bond yields soared to multi-year highs on Friday as investors brace for rate hikes in the United States, Britain and the euro zone. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 exam
      Earth Day
      Tomorrow:
      Special gram sabha meeting in Dharampuri

      PM Modi's address J&K panchayats

      Close

    • Big Story

      UBS cuts India FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%, flags risk of RBI failing

      UBS has downgraded its GDP growth forecast for India for the current financial year from 7.7 to 7 percent, adding that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) risks failing to meet its inflation mandate. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      SII CEO Adar Poonawalla warns against return to business-as-usual approach

      Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday warned against the return to the business-as-usual approach, saying we "can’t afford to put a price tag on the life of a citizen” as the pandemic is not behind us yet. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display goes official in India

      The vanilla version of the Realme GT 2 has officially been unveiled in India. The company has revealed the smartphone under the radar and it is set to go on sale during the company’s fourth anniversary. The launch of the Realme GT 2 comes ahead of the Narzo 50A Prime, which is set to arrive on April 25, and the Realme GT Neo 3 which debuts on April 29. More here

    • Auto

      Mahindra Electric to deliver over 500 e-autorickshaws under RAAHI project

      Mahindra Electric Mobility on Friday said it will deliver over 500 Treo electric autorickshaws in the next few months for sustainable last-mile mobility in 12 cities. More here

    • Tailpiece

      This YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose to record video, says FAA

      In a world where ‘likes’ and ‘views’ are social currency, a YouTuber has been accused of deliberately crashing his airplane for the purpose of making a video. More here

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.