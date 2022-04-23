Tech Tattle

Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display goes official in India

The vanilla version of the Realme GT 2 has officially been unveiled in India. The company has revealed the smartphone under the radar and it is set to go on sale during the company’s fourth anniversary. The launch of the Realme GT 2 comes ahead of the Narzo 50A Prime, which is set to arrive on April 25, and the Realme GT Neo 3 which debuts on April 29. More here