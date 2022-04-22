This YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose to record video, says FAA

Trevor Jacob has been accused of deliberately crashing an airplane (Image: TrevorJacob/YouTube)

In a world where ‘likes’ and ‘views’ are social currency, a YouTuber has been accused of deliberately crashing his airplane for the purpose of making a video.

USA’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has revoked the private pilot certificate, or license, of the YouTuber after determining that he staged a plane crash for a video. In November last year, Trevor Jacob jumped out of a small airplane over California claiming engine trouble. As the plane crashed, its 28-year-old pilot parachuted to safety, all the while recording himself falling.

Cameras mounted on the aircraft’s tail and left wing captured footage of the cockpit, while Jacob himself used a selfie-stick to record himself.

The authenticity of the crash was called into question soon after Jacob shared the footage on YouTube in December 2021, where it has since racked up 1.9 million views.

In a letter to Trevor Jacob dated April 11, the FAA said he caused his aircraft to crash so he could record it.

"You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash," the agency told Jacob in the letter seen by Insider.

"Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder."

The FAA has asked the YouTuber to surrender his private pilot license. He could face legal action if he does not comply.

According to The Verge, FAA also called into question whether the aircraft’s engine failure was genuine, noting that Jacob appeared to open the door before the aircraft started going down.

He also claimed that he always wears a parachute while flying, but a search of his older videos shows that is not always the case.





