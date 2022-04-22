English
    Mahindra Electric to deliver over 500 e-autorickshaws under RAAHI project

    The company is one of the empanelled original equipment manufacturers under the RAAHI (Rejuvenation of Autorickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) project.

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

    Mahindra Electric Mobility on Friday said it will deliver over 500 Treo electric autorickshaws in the next few months for sustainable last-mile mobility in 12 cities.

    As part of this effort, the company said it handed over the first e-auto to a beneficiary in Amritsar on Friday.

    The project is part of the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

    A total of 12 cities, including Amritsar, have been selected under the CITIIS programme, and Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) will deliver over 500 Treo electric autos over the next few months, the company said in a statement.

    Under RAAHI project, a subsidy of Rs 75 000 is given to each beneficiary, with a total outlay of Rs 108 crore, as per the release.

    If a beneficiary buys a Treo by paying upfront, the full subsidy amount will be deposited in his/her account.

    For those opting to buy the e-auto on loan, Rs 15 000 is credited in their accounts initially and the balance Rs 60,000 will be adjusted in the loan amount, the company said.

    Moreover, beneficiaries will be offered loans at attractive interest rates under this scheme with a maximum loan amount of Rs 2.5 Lakh for four years, it said.

    "Three-wheelers play a pivotal role in last mile mobility, and the Treo fleet will promote usage of electric vehicles over internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, thereby reducing pollution. Along with significantly higher earnings and improved lifestyles, our driver partners will be trendsetters,” said Suman Mishra, CEO, MEML.

    Launched in 2019, RAAHI project has six interlinked components – multiple electric auto charging stations, strengthening of the three-wheeler sector, livelihood opportunities, pedestrian safety, first and last mile connectivity, and better air quality.

    The project aims to replace over 12,000 ageing diesel three-wheelers in the city.

    All beneficiaries are selected and scrutinised by the Amritsar Smart City Ltd team.

    The female beneficiaries are also eligible to avail skill development courses, the release said.



