Last Updated : February 26, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
Market Buzz
US stocks open higher as market monitors Ukraine news
About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 33,528.61, and the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,313.56. But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,450.74. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
PM Modi Kashi visit
Big Story
Russia ready for talks if Ukraine 'lays down arms'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression". More here
Coronavirus Check
Delhi COVID-19 restrictions being lifted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on February 25 announced that the DDMA has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved in the national capital. All schools can take classes on campus from April 1, he said. More here
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched. Check price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A03 is the third smartphone under the series after the Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03s launched last year in India. Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs 10,499. More here
Auto
Jeep to launch 2 new SUVs in India
Jeep will launch the Meridian, a mid-size, three-row SUV, that will be made in India, and the Grand Cherokee, which it will assemble in the country – a move the company expects will allow it to price its vehicles more competitively. More here
Tailpiece
'World's smallest' wearable air purifier is made in India
An IIT Delhi startup has launched the "world's smallest wearable air purifier", claiming it is as effective as an N95 face mask. According to the startup Nanoclean Global, Naso95 is an N95-grade nasal filter. More here
