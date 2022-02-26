English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 26, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks open higher as market monitors Ukraine news

      About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 33,528.61, and the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,313.56. But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,450.74. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Odisha panchayat polls vote counting
      Gupkar Alliance meet
      Goa Carnival begins
      Tomorrow:
      West Bengal civic polls
      India-Japan military drill

      PM Modi Kashi visit

      Close

    • Big Story

      Russia ready for talks if Ukraine 'lays down arms'

      Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression". More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi COVID-19 restrictions being lifted

      Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on February 25 announced that the DDMA has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved in the national capital. All schools can take classes on campus from April 1, he said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy A03 launched. Check price, specs

      Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A03 is the third smartphone under the series after the Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03s launched last year in India. Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs 10,499. More here

    • Auto

      Jeep to launch 2 new SUVs in India

      Jeep will launch the Meridian, a mid-size, three-row SUV, that will be made in India, and the Grand Cherokee, which it will assemble in the country – a move the company expects will allow it to price its vehicles more competitively. More here

    • Tailpiece

      'World's smallest' wearable air purifier is made in India

      An IIT Delhi startup has launched the "world's smallest wearable air purifier", claiming it is as effective as an N95 face mask. According to the startup Nanoclean Global, Naso95 is an N95-grade nasal filter. More here

    tags #Jeep #Kejriwal #MC essentials #Russia #Samsung Galaxy A03 #Ukraine

