Mobility Solutions bags Rs 100 crore contract from Indian Railways

Mobility Solutions Ltd (MSL) on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 100 crore from Indian Railways for delivering and installing several essential components for the Vande Bharat Express.

The company is in the process of delivering and fulfilling the order, MSL said in a statement.

A part of the diversified JCBL Group, MSL manufactures a broad spectrum of FRP (fibre-reinforced plastic), glass-reinforced plastic (GRP), sheet metal and a variety of railway interior solutions.

As per the contract, MSL would supply eight pieces of nose cone, 16 rakes of interior panelling with toilets and 16 coaches per rake, the company said.

The entire scope of work includes the development, supply, and installation of FRP interior panels for the roof, side, walls, and partitions, toilet with doors, accessories, roller blinds, and other critical equipment, it said.

The company also said its production units are moving full steam ahead, with the delivery set to be completed within the current financial year at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

"As more and more Vande Bharat trains start running, there is an urgent need to deliver high-quality components for assembling them," said Rishi Aggarwal, Managing Director of JCBL Group.

The latest supply contract from Indian Railways aims at enhancing the overall efficiency, reliability, and safety of the Vande Bharat Express, it said.

The company manufactures ready-to-use sub-assemblies of seats, windows, components for buses, FRP/GRP parts, and more.

MSL said it also plans to supply original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and government organisations with replacements for conventional materials through customized solutions.