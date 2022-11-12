Mission Prarambh: Skyroot Aerospace to launch Vikram-S from Sriharikota on November 15

ISRO Chairman and Secretary DoS S. Somanath (right) unveils the mission patch of Prarambh in the presence of Pawan Kumar Chandana (centre) and Naga Bharath Daka, co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace.

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based space tech startup, announced on November 11 that India's first privately manufactured rocket, Vikram-S, will launch from Sriharikota on November 15.

Earlier, the startup had been given a launch window of November 12–16. The project is named Mission Prarambh. The mission's director will be Pawan Kumar Chandana, the startup's CEO.

Vikram-S, the first in the Vikram series of rockets, is powered by a solid-fuel engine and has 3D-printed motors. During the flight, three customer payloads will be carried.

Earlier, Chandana told Moneycontrol that many of the rocket's subsystems and technologies would be tested during the mission's pre-lift-off and post-lift-off stages.

"One of the key areas that we would be monitoring closely would be the performance of our solid-fueled rocket engine and several avionics on board," Chandana had said.

The launch is also significant for Skyroot Aerospace because it will help validate 80 percent of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital space launch vehicles, as well as the startup's future plans to launch its Vikram-I rocket next year.