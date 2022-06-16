English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must due to ATF price increase, rupee slide: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

    A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh.

    SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday. A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement.

    ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world," he said.

    SpiceJet has in the last few months tried to absorb as much burden of this fuel price rise, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of our operational cost, as we could, he said.

    "The weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar further significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar denominated or pegged to the dollar."
    PTI
    Tags: #Ajay Singh #ATF #Business #Companies #SpiceJet
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.