    Minda Corporation ties up with South Korea's Daesung Eltec for ADAS technology

    The two companies signed a technology licence and assistance agreement on October 28, 2022, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Monday said it has collaborated with South Korean firm Daesung Eltec to bring next generation advanced driver assistance system solutions to India.

    Through the collaboration, the partners will offer advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles segment.

    These include around view monitoring system (AVM), including driver monitoring system (DMS), lane departure warning system (LDWS) and front collision warning system (FCWS).

    "ADAS is a critical, futuristic technology with early signs of its adoption already visible in the Indian market. Current estimates from leading car manufacturers project that ADAS features relating to autonomous driving will become near ubiquitous in the next few years," Minda Corporation Executive Director Aakash Minda said.

    Daesung Eltec brings in more than four decades of rich experience in the automotive electronics industry, he said, adding the collaboration would enable Minda to be one of the early movers providing localised solutions in the domain.

    On signing of the agreement, Daesung Eltec CEO Won Ghee Yang said, "The Indian automobile industry is steadily progressing towards an era where autonomous vehicles will become commonplace, making ADAS both relevant and necessary. We strongly believe that this association is a great step towards bringing together the strengths of both the companies." Under the collaboration, Daesung Eltec will support Minda with product design, development and validation and will also play a key role in process design, validation and manufacturing line set-up for ADAS systems, the statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #ADAS technology #Daesung Eltec #Minda Corporation
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 01:53 pm
