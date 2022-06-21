English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Metro projects to generate Rs 80,000 crore business opportunities for construction companies: ICRA

    In India, 15 cities have operational metro networks of about 746 km (many of which are undertaking expansion), the agency said adding another seven cities have under-implementation metro projects of about 640 km.

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    A newly built Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), a metro project planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), drives through on a track after an official opening in the eastern city of Lahore on October 26, 2020 (File image)

    A newly built Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), a metro project planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), drives through on a track after an official opening in the eastern city of Lahore on October 26, 2020 (File image)

    The domestic metro rail projects will provide business opportunities worth Rs 80,000 crore for construction companies over the next five years, according to ICRA.

    In India, 15 cities have operational metro networks of about 746 km (many of which are undertaking expansion), the agency said adding another seven cities have under-implementation metro projects of about 640 km.

    This is apart from 1,400 km of metro rail projects worth Rs 2 trillion in the approval/proposal stages, of which a 352-km of new metro network has been approved, with the balance being in the proposal stage. Metro rail projects offer Rs 80,000 crore business opportunities to construction firms over the next five years, it said.

    "Given the government's thrust for infrastructure development, the metro rail network is likely to witness 2.7 times expansion in the next five years. "Typically, the metro rail development cost ranges between Rs 280-320 crore/km for elevated metro and the cost could be much higher in the case of an underground metro network," Abhishek Gupta, Sector Head & Assistant Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said.

    He said civil construction forms 35-45 per cent of the overall cost. Given the large size of the metro projects, this is likely to offer sizeable opportunities for construction companies over the next five years.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Icra #metro projects
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 02:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.