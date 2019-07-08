App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 09:07 PM IST

Media-tech platform Toch raises Pre-Series A funding

The funding was led by investors from Hyderabad Angels, Mumbai Angels and other high net worth individuals (HNIs) including former Zee Entertainment CFO Mihir Modi and Swastik Bihani, Head of Products & GM, India at PayPal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Media start-up Vogueme Technologies has raised an undisclosed Pre-Series A funding for its interactive AI and deep learning technology-based video platform called Toch.

The funding was led by investors from Hyderabad Angels, Mumbai Angels and other high net worth individuals (HNIs) including former Zee Entertainment CFO Mihir Modi and Swastik Bihani, Head of Products & GM, India at PayPal.

Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Alok Patil and Saket Dandotia, the Mumbai-based firm will use the funds to enhance technology, scale their team and operations.

Toch is an AI video platform which auto-detects objects, people, emotions, locations, scenes and activities in a video in real time and automates the meta-tagging process to enable monetisation, a company statement read.

Rathnakar Samavedam Portfolio Manager with Hyderabad Angels said, “With live commerce becoming the centre in the country, Toch has positioned itself as a platform to enable the new-age live discovery solution for users. The founders have the vision that excites us and our members believe Vinayak and team are building a disruptive technology in the media and commerce space.”

"Our growth roadmap in the media-tech sector has expanded over the last year and also our vision for a live commerce experience. We have automated the decade-old meta-tagging opportunity and look to keep growing our revenues by 4x this year. Toch is currently enabling meta-tagging for live sporting events, live shows and library-based content for streaming platforms and is venturing into broadcasting meta-tagging simultaneously,” Founder and CEO, Vinayak Shrivastav said.

“While the platform is gearing up for a rebranded launch in the Live commerce category before the end of Q3. The current round will be used to grow our market traction,” Shrivastav added.

“Toch’s technology is already powering leading media companies in the digital media revolution that the country is currently witnessing,” said Mihir Modi.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 09:07 pm

