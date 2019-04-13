App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCA objects to Sterling Biotech being removed from bankruptcy code

Sterling Biotech took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on April 13 has objected to the decision of Sterling Biotech to come out from the insolvency bankruptcy code (IBC).

The Western Regional Director of the MCA, Manmohan Juneja, moved an application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to stop this application as its promoters are absconding.

Juneja filed a detailed affidavit where he mentioned the wrong doings of Sterling Biotech. The MCA's argument in court, as stated by its legal director  Sanjay Shourie, is that the company's promoters are facing a probe from multiple agencies and that its promoters are out of the net of investigation agencies.

Sterling Biotech took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets.

related news

The company's absconding promoters, Nitin Sandesara and Chetankumar Sandesara, are offering to return all the money to the banks.

As per the FIR, the total pending dues of the group of companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the FIR into cognisance.

The ED has arrested few people in this case including Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan, former Andhra Bank director Anup Garg and Sterling Biotech Ltd director Rajbhhushan Dixit. It had also attached assets worth over Rs 4,700 crore of the pharmaceutical firm in June this year.

Multiple prosecution complaints or chargesheets have also been filed by it before a special court here.

 
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #Business #India #Sterling Biotech

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Ajinkya Rahane depart ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Mary Kom Got Inspired to Take up Boxing After Watching Muhammad Ali on ...

Dutch Fertility Doctor Swapped Donors’ Sperm with His Own, Fathered ...

Ram Navami 2019: The Significance of Reciting Ram Charitra Manas

Ambedkar Jayanti: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Father of ...

Ambedkar Jayanti: Why India must be grateful to B R Ambedkar

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is Eyeing Holly ...

Normal For Title-Chasing Liverpool to be Under Pressure: Chelsea Manag ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Date Announced: Karnataka KSEEB Board to Rel ...

TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana I ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha polls: Mathura's religious links with Gujarat, accentuated b ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

New normal of Hindutva communalism in BJP's India threatens the founda ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.