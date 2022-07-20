English
    Massive Air India jet order eludes Farnborough Airshow

    Both planemakers are making a ”final push,” with the order set to include up to 70 wide-body jets including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies, they said.

    Reuters
    July 20, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

    Air India is moving towards a decision on a $50 billion jet order under new owners Tata Group to be split between Airbus and Boeing, but the deal will not come in time to galvanise a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, industry sources said.

    Both planemakers declined comment. Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
