you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing in Haryana

The company will make an initial investment of Rs 7 crore to establish the model industrial training institute (ITI) at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday signed a pact with the Haryana government for setting up a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) to train over 500 youth annually.



"While the state government has provided land and building, Maruti Suzuki will offer latest equipment and tools, employ industry experts as trainers and ensure students are trained in quality, safety, discipline, kaizen and other Japanese practices so that they are employable and have a sound long-term career," MSI Executive Director (Corporate Planning) A K Tomer said.

JIM Uncha Majra, which will be the first in Haryana, is expected to start its first session by August 2019.

"Nearly 500 youth will be trained at this state-of-the-art model ITI," the company added.

The institute will be located near the automobile hub of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Bhiwadi and will provide the youth with the skills to benefit from this economic opportunity.

JIM is born out of a collaboration between Japanese and Indian governments to create a pool of skilled manpower for manufacturing in India.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Haryana #Maruti Suzuki India

