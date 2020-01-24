App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki begins export of S-Presso

"S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally," MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Maruti Suzuki)
(Image: Maruti Suzuki)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commenced exports of its latest compact car S-Presso, which has been conceptualised and designed in India. The consignments have left for global markets, including parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa regions, the company said in a statement.

He further said the car has been widely appreciated by customers in India and the company is confident of its acceptance in international markets.

"With S-Presso we are looking to make inroads in many new markets," Ayukawa added.

The SUV-shaped S-Presso featured amongst India's top 10 bestselling cars within a month of its launch with the company selling over 35,000 units since launch in September 2019 in the domestic market.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #export #Maruti Suzuki #S-Presso

