Maruti Suzuki begins export of S-Presso

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commenced exports of its latest compact car S-Presso, which has been conceptualised and designed in India. The consignments have left for global markets, including parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa regions, the company said in a statement.

"S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally," MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

He further said the car has been widely appreciated by customers in India and the company is confident of its acceptance in international markets.

"With S-Presso we are looking to make inroads in many new markets," Ayukawa added.