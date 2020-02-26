App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt shares oscillate after CARE, India Ratings revise co's ratings

As per a regulatory filing by the company, India Ratings have revised the rating keeping in view the decision to divest the domestic branded business, ease immediate liquidity requirement and improvement in operating profitability in 9 months of FY2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wockhardt fell almost 2 percent after climbing over a percent in early trade on BSE on February 26, a day after rating agencies CARE Ratings and India Ratings revised the company's ratings.

CARE Ratings has revised the ratings of the company's long-term bank facilities as "CARE BB+ (under credit watch with positive implications)" from “CARE BB+" with a stable outlook.

Ratings on short-term bank facilities have been revised as “CARE A4+ (under credit watch with positive implications)” from “CARE A4+” and the ratings on the proposed issue of NCDs for an amount of Rs 500 crore of the company as “CARE BB+; (Under credit watch with positive implications)” from “CARE BB+; Stable".

Close

India Ratings and Research has revised the company’s ratings for short-term Bank facilities to “IND A4+/RWE” from “IND A4+”; and for long-term loan facilities rating to “IND BB+/ RWE” from “IND BB+/Negative”.

related news

RWE (Rating Watch Evolving) indicates that ratings may be affirmed, downgraded or upgraded.

As per a regulatory filing by the company, India Ratings have revised the rating keeping in view the decision to divest the domestic branded business, ease immediate liquidity requirement and improvement in operating profitability in 9 months of FY2020.

Shares of Wockhardt traded 1.73 percent down at Rs 340 on BSE around 10:00 hours IST.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.