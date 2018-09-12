Wipro rises 1% as company partners with Duck Creek Technologies

Shares of Wipro rose 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company announced partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the P&C insurance industry's leadinSaas software provider.

Wipro and Duck Creek Technologies announced a relationship whereby Wipro will be able to offer a broad array of implementation services and related software and data solutions for its insurance industry customers around the world.

Wipro will offer systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform, which includes solutions for policy, rating, billing, claims, data insights, and digital engagement.

Gaurav Chadha, Vice President and Global Head of Insurance, Wipro said, "Through this partnership, we will bring our cloud, cognitive, and co-innovation approach to our common customers. We are investing in enhancing our capabilities and competencies on the Duck Creek Platform to bring value to our customers by delivering velocity, quality and cost."

The company has been positioned as a leading player in Zinnov Zones 2017 for Media and Technology, for the third consecutive year.

At 10:18 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 326.40, up Rs 3.05, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil