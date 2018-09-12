App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro rises 1% as company partners with Duck Creek Technologies

Wipro will offer systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wipro rose 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company announced partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the P&C insurance industry's leadinSaas software provider.

Wipro and Duck Creek Technologies announced a relationship whereby Wipro will be able to offer a broad array of implementation services and related software and data solutions for its insurance industry customers around the world.

Wipro will offer systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform, which includes solutions for policy, rating, billing, claims, data insights, and digital engagement.

Gaurav Chadha, Vice President and Global Head of Insurance, Wipro said, "Through this partnership, we will bring our cloud, cognitive, and co-innovation approach to our common customers. We are investing in enhancing our capabilities and competencies on the Duck Creek Platform to bring value to our customers by delivering velocity, quality and cost."

related news

The company has been positioned as a leading player in Zinnov Zones 2017 for Media and Technology, for the third consecutive year.

wipro

At 10:18 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 326.40, up Rs 3.05, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 10:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.