Why fund managers 'storify' investments and why is it hugely risky for investors

Shankar Sharma & Devina Mehra

We were having a chat with a Family Office Head the other day. He has large sums invested with us, in India and across the world.

At the end of half an hour, spent discussing the entire Investment landscape, he said, "It's clear that you own some amazing companies in your portfolios: Alkyl Amines, Navin Fluorine, Reliance, Muthoot, Thermo Fisher, Shopify, Logitech, LSE, JD, etcetera. How come I have not heard you speak lyrically, poetically about even one of them?

"How come you have been very clinical, neutral, almost detached about these companies, these countries, rather than give me ‘stories’ like how great these managements are; how the businesses have strong moats and will remain great almost forever, etc. That's the way every other fund manager I know speaks about their holdings."

Pretty interesting observation, we thought.

Indeed, why are we so clinical about Investing?

The real question you should ask is: why do human beings tend to "storify" their holdings or their views in general?

"Human beings aren't rational animals; we're rationalising animals who want to appear reasonable to ourselves," said famous social scientist Elliot Aronson, author of The Social Animal.

As human beings and in particular, social beings, we use stories to make sense of the world.

Remember a famous election?

There was little or no hard evidence or articulated strategy about how a country's problems of declining capital Investments would be solved.

It was simply a story, well told, well sold, that captured the imagination.

Data, facts, and logic didn't matter because most humans are simply incapable of acting on these.

The world is about tons of data, which, at times, can take random directions. The world is about future probabilities, not certainties...yet the human mind wants a clear cause-effect-future path.

In other words, the world wants a story.

This affinity for stories shows up not just in our day-to-day lives and not just among laypeople, but also professional investment managers.

The interesting thing is that with greater amounts of data being available, the need to "storify" has increased even more.

This is because human beings are now deluged with tons of just data, which is essentially unmanageable for them. And which they are completely incapable of analysing in a coherent, unbiased and neutral manner.

It is at this point that the human mind starts taking refuge in building lazy, under-analysed, over-simplified opinions.

When a fund manager has long and perfect sounding arguments to justify why a company will go on doing well forever and why a particular management has a magic touch, it is almost always lazy opinions at work, with no room for any other interpretation.

So, why a strategy based on “storification” and “high conviction” stocks hugely risky for the investor?



A fund manager gives his/ her holdings a rose-tinted future, in which the only thing that is visible is a straight, long road of eternal growth, something that is known as consistent compounding



Ignores discordant, inconvenient elements (industry cycle, favourable policy, plain luck)



Speaks and writes publicly of their high conviction in these companies



When they are that deeply committed to these carefully edited, well-massaged stories,





They cannot detach themselves from their attachment, even when the road ahead gets rocky, ie when the facts change.



Because whenThen

Love in investing is dangerous.

This is exactly what happened with Warren Buffett and his Coca-Cola holdings. He should have sold this stock several years before he actually did.

The data is brutal.

Coke has been a rabid underperformer since 1993.

In fact, Buffett should have bought Pepsi instead of Coke.