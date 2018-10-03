WFE names NSE's Vikram Limaye as chairman of working committee

World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which represents nearly 45,000 listed companies, has appointed NSE's Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye as the chairman of its working group committee.

WFE, which is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses, also admitted six new members taking the total number of full members to 70.

The new members are -- Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), London Stock Exchange Group, Boursa Kuwait, Tunis Stock Exchange, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation and Nairobi Securities Exchange.

In a statement issued Wednesday, NSE said Limaye has been chosen by the members as the chairman of the working committee and director on the board of WFE.

His name was announced at the 58th General Assembly and Annual Meeting in Athens, Greece.

"I feel privileged to be appointed as the WFE working committee chairman and director on the Board of WFE and look forward to collaborating and working with my colleagues at the working committee and the board during my term," Limaye said.

"As a global industry organisation, the WFE discusses virtually every aspect of the capital market: technical, commercial, legal and regulatory. I am, therefore honoured to play a leadership role for an organisation which works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets," he added.

WFE chief executive Nandini Sukumar said,"we look forward to Limaye's leadership of the working committee at this exciting time for the WFE, as we look to build our mandate and role even further as the voice of the global market infrastructure industry".

Headquartered in London, WFE represents more than 200 market infrastructure providers including exchanges and central counterparty clearing (CCPs). It works with policy makers and regulators around the world to support the development of effective rules and standards for exchanges and market participants.