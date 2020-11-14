eye-on-india WATCH: Top muhurat trading stocks, key lessons learnt from Samvat 2076, the road ahead for markets, and more The Indian market has been witnessing fireworks in the run-up to Diwali, also the beginning of the new Samvat 2077. Nothing seems to be stopping the bulls to climb the wall of worries. In this special show, we share with you the outlook on markets as we enter Samvat 2077 and help you pick top muhurat trading stocks which can help you garner good returns over the next year.