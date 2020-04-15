App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: 3 Point Analysis | COVID-19 impact on investment patterns

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to see how investment patterns will change post-coronavirus period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the first time in a decade, Indian investors are witnessing a full-blown bear market. The spread of COVID-19 has mauled the stock markets and stunned investors.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to see how investment patterns will change post-coronavirus period.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Covid-19 #Indian investors #Moneycontrol Video #post coronavirus #video

