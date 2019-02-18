App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volume shockers: Alembic Pharma, KPIT Tech among 5 stocks that are moving the most

From the BSE, the stocks which moved the most with respect to volume included names like Alembic Pharma, Goodyear, KPIT Tech and Thermax.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market has further slipped into the red in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 falling 63 points, trading at 10660 while the Sensex was down 233.94 points and was trading at 35,575 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 832 stocks advancing and 1610 declining while 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE, the stocks which moved the most with respect to volume included names like Alembic Pharma which was trading with volumes of 210,312 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,429 shares, an increase of 8,559.09 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 121.29 times.

Goodyear India was trading with volumes of 100,916 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,814 shares, an increase of 3,485.70 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 45.95 times while KPIT Technologies was trading with volumes of 1,243,134 shares, compared to its five day average of 88,656 shares, an increase of 1,302.20 percent.

KPIT Tech traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 92.70 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 13.60 times.

La Opala RG was trading with volumes of 27,488 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,788 shares, an increase of 885.80 percent. The stock traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 188.05 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 14.80 times.

Thermax was trading with volumes of 57,484 shares, compared to its five day average of 7,674 shares, an increase of 649.06 percent. The stock sawspurt in volume by more than 12.81 times in this afternoon session.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Volume Shocker

