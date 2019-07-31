UPL to release Q1 earnings today; here's what brokerages expect

Agrochemical company UPL is expected to report a sharp jump in revenue and EBITDA year-on-year, however, numbers are not comparable due to the incorporation of Arysta's financials.

Company completed acquisition of New York-based Arysta LifeScience for $4.2 billion in February 2019.

Kotak said excluding Arysta, it expects a healthy 11 percent YoY growth in revenues amid sustained growth in Latin American markets. Including Arysta, revenue growth could be 84 percent and EBITDA may jump 89 percent YoY with 0.3 percent fall in profit.

The brokerage further expects overall EBITDA margin, including Arysta, to revert to 21 percent assuming sharply lower write-off on Arysta's inventories as compared to Q4FY19.

Prabhudas Lilladher also said including Arysta, UPL's topline could be grow 84 percent and EBITDA may increase 93 percent with 4 percent bottomline fall YoY.