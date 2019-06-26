App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV Today Network climbs 11% after HDFC MF increases stake

After the transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund's stake in TV Today now stands at 7.14 percent, increased from 5.04 percent earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of English-Hindi news television network TV Today jumped 11 percent intraday on June 26 after HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in the company by 2 percent.

The stock was quoting at Rs 265.65, up Rs 7.55, or 2.93 percent amid high volumes on the BSE at 1240 hours IST.

HDFC Mutual Fund increased its holding in media firm by 2.14 percent stake through the open market transaction on June 24.

Close

Schemes of HDFC Mutual fund, which earlier held 5 percent stake in TV Today Network, bought 12.78 lakh shares, amounting to 2.14 percent shareholding in the company, as per a regulatory filing by the MF house.

After the transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund's stake in TV Today now stands at 7.14 percent, increased from 5.04 percent earlier.

Based on a weighted average price of the stock at Rs 254.66 per share on June 24, the transaction is estimated to be valued at Rs 32.55 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #TV Today

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.